 

John Mayer - New Light (Live on the Today Show)

107
Music • Views: 1,379

YouTube

Sure, it’s just pop music, but it’s really good pop music, not over-produced, not auto-tuned, just the real shit. I think John Mayer’s singing has gotten even better.

“New Light” performed by John Mayer on The Today Show.

John Mayer’s album ‘Sob Rock’ out now: johnmayer.lnk.to

Listen to ‘Sob Rock’
Amazon Music: johnmayer.lnk.to
Apple Music: johnmayer.lnk.to
iTunes: johnmayer.lnk.to
Pandora: johnmayer.lnk.to
Soundcloud: johnmayer.lnk.to
Spotify: johnmayer.lnk.to
YouTube Music: johnmayer.lnk.to

Follow John Mayer:
johnmayer.com
facebook.com
@johnmayer
instagram.com
jhnmyr.tumblr.com
snapchat.com
tiktok.com
sobrock.net

#JohnMayer #SobRock #NewLight

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The Racist History of Austerity Politics in America - SOME MORE NEWS [VIDEO] Go to buyraycon.com for 15% off your order! Brought to you by Raycon. Hi. Here is an episode about history, racism, America, and how socialist programs that benefit everyone are good actually. Get your Warmbo merch here: teepublic.com Support ...
teleskiguy
13 hours, 2 minutes ago
Views: 89 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Security Surrounding Nuclear Football Being Officially Reviewed in Aftermath of Capitol Siege Close call on many levels. During the riot at the Capitol, many protesters were heard chanting "Hang Mike Pence." When protestors breached security and entered the halls of the Capitol, Pence and many members of Congress were rushed to ...
Rightwingconspirator
16 hours, 29 minutes ago
Views: 99 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
Widespread Panic: Little Kin, Good Morning Little Schoolgirl, Travelin’ Light (Live at Red Rocks) [VIDEO]Widespread Panic performs "Little Kin" into "Good Morning Little Schoolgirl" live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on June 26, 2016. © Widespread Records
teleskiguy
5 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 380 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
NPR - Right to Vote: In Minnesota, Lawmakers on Both Sides Seek Changes to Voting ProcessLawmakers on both sides of the aisle in Minnesota are putting forth bills to change the voting process in the state. Transcript: npr.org
teleskiguy
5 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 331 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Buyer Beware-the “Freedom” Phone Is Just a Cheap Import Yes, there is a sucker born every minute. The thing about technology in our lives like our smartphones is how intrusive it is. Browsing habits, convenience apps, and banking/money transfer apps mean our phones are potentially more revelatory about ...
Rightwingconspirator
5 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 381 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 5 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210711Saturday we finished (more or less) our prototype pvc squirrel proof, big bird proof bird feeder. Not bad, needs work. After some serious rain sunday morning, we continued work on the trellis bed.Once again, here's the before: last week we ...
Dangerman
1 week ago
Views: 425 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
NPR: Amid a Megadrought, Federal Water Shortage Limits Loom for the Colorado River The Colorado River is tapped out. Another dry year has left the watershed that supplies 40 million people in the Southwest parched. A prolonged 21-year warming and drying trend is pushing the nation's two largest reservoirs to record lows. ...
teleskiguy
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 405 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
Courtney Barnett - Rae Street (Official Video) Courtney Barnett - Rae Street (Official Video)Taken from the new album 'Things Take Time, Take Time' released 12th Nov 2021 - pre-order here: courtney-barnett.ffm.to Listen to Rae Street: courtney-barnett.ffm.toSubscribe: youtube.comFollow: lnk.to -- Director: W.A.M. BleakleyProducer: Chris LuscriProduction Company: Swag ...
teleskiguy
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 493 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210704There’s still a fairly good list of ‘still need to finish’ work on the already completed projects - so not so completed. And we’re sort of avoiding washing rocks because that means we'll be ready for draining and heavy lifting.So ...
Dangerman
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 743 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
Watchhouse - Better Way (Official Video) Listen/Stream/Buy 'Better Way' at orcd.coFor more information about Watchhouse, visit watchhouseband.com ON WATCHHOUSE: Dearest Friends: We’re very excited to share some foundational news today—our band is now called Watchhouse. It’s a new name to carry this music you know ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 2 days ago
Views: 900 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •