 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Chaos Is the New Cocaine

Today's program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Chaos Is The New Cocaine — [Explicit Content] Mary Trump returns! Her new book, The Reckoning, is out August 17. The history that led up to the rise of Trump. The impact of the Civil War and its aftermath. Jody’s new jingle. Accountability for the uncontrolled pandemic last year. Post traumatic stress. Surgeon General says the CDC needs to revise its masking guidance, even for vaccinated people. Alex Jones and the insurrection. Chaos and Trump. The KKK and the Texas senate. McCarthy and the rodeo clown caucus. Charlie Kirk’s whopper lie. With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson. And music by Rocky Mountain Mike, Feed Your Wolves, and State to State. And so much more!

