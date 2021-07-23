A Wonderful Live Performance From Becca Stevens & the Secret Trio: “California”

YouTube

Becca Stevens & The Secret Trio - “California”

Stream/Buy: orcd.co

From the album ‘Becca Stevens & The Secret Trio’ coming September 2021

Pre-Order/Pre-Save: orcd.co

This is a live performance of the album arrangement of “California” off of Becca Stevens & The Secret Trio (GroundUP Music).

Becca Stevens - “I’ve known about Paul Curerri’s music for a long time, and this song has always been my favorite of his. I learned how to play the guitar part a few years ago and made a demo of it for a friend of mine as a gift. During the early stages of this album I threw this in my “writing scraps” folder just for fun. I was surprised to hear that Michael not only knows Paul’s music as well, but that Michael’s brother grew up playing music with Paul. Due to injuries, Paul Curreri is no longer able to play these songs himself, and it was very important to Michael and I that we do this arrangement justice. We love the contrast between California’s normal idealized identity as the land of hope and opportunity and Paul’s biting lyrics about the emptiness in the struggle.”

Ara Dinkjian - Oud

Ismail Lumanovski - Clarinet

Tamer Pinarbaşi - Kanun

Becca Stevens - Vocals, guitar

“California” lyrics & music by Paul Curreri

Arranged by Becca Stevens & Michael League

Filmed by Kevin Pastor (Untitled Productions)

Filmed at Flux Studios, NYC

Video editing by Chris McQueen

Audio recorded/engineered by Daniel Sanint

Assistant engineered by Tom Beuchel

Audio mixed by Nic Hard

Audio mastered by Dave McNair

“California” Lyrics

By Paul Curreri

Too few folks know how fun it is

To believe in invisible stuff like this

I’ma drink wine till I can see

The great beyond in the room with me

California

Happy all the time

Burn that bridge and bet that farm

There’s risk of loss when one wants this hard

To drift among the untied knots

To get your passport stamped where your heroes got caught

California

Happy all the time

O, to wake and find the webbing gone

And a circular structure in one’s song

Playing harmony to both earth and air

And bobbing the heads of the unaware

California

The all in all is blue

The all in all is blue

Baby don’t worry, you’re why I’m here at all

