A Wonderful Live Performance From Becca Stevens & the Secret Trio: “California”

Becca Stevens & The Secret Trio - “California”
Stream/Buy: orcd.co
From the album ‘Becca Stevens & The Secret Trio’ coming September 2021
Pre-Order/Pre-Save: orcd.co

This is a live performance of the album arrangement of “California” off of Becca Stevens & The Secret Trio (GroundUP Music).

Becca Stevens - “I’ve known about Paul Curerri’s music for a long time, and this song has always been my favorite of his. I learned how to play the guitar part a few years ago and made a demo of it for a friend of mine as a gift. During the early stages of this album I threw this in my “writing scraps” folder just for fun. I was surprised to hear that Michael not only knows Paul’s music as well, but that Michael’s brother grew up playing music with Paul. Due to injuries, Paul Curreri is no longer able to play these songs himself, and it was very important to Michael and I that we do this arrangement justice. We love the contrast between California’s normal idealized identity as the land of hope and opportunity and Paul’s biting lyrics about the emptiness in the struggle.”

Ara Dinkjian - Oud
Ismail Lumanovski - Clarinet
Tamer Pinarbaşi - Kanun
Becca Stevens - Vocals, guitar

“California” lyrics & music by Paul Curreri
Arranged by Becca Stevens & Michael League
Filmed by Kevin Pastor (Untitled Productions)
Filmed at Flux Studios, NYC
Video editing by Chris McQueen
Audio recorded/engineered by Daniel Sanint
Assistant engineered by Tom Beuchel
Audio mixed by Nic Hard
Audio mastered by Dave McNair

“California” Lyrics
By Paul Curreri

Too few folks know how fun it is
To believe in invisible stuff like this
I’ma drink wine till I can see
The great beyond in the room with me

California
Happy all the time

Burn that bridge and bet that farm
There’s risk of loss when one wants this hard
To drift among the untied knots
To get your passport stamped where your heroes got caught

California
Happy all the time

O, to wake and find the webbing gone
And a circular structure in one’s song
Playing harmony to both earth and air
And bobbing the heads of the unaware

California

The all in all is blue
The all in all is blue
Baby don’t worry, you’re why I’m here at all

