Paul McCartney, Beck - Find My Way (Official Deep Fake Video)

McCartney goes deepfake. It’s creepy and I wasn’t fooled for a second. Maybe this is the way into a brave new entertainment future, but I’m skeptical.

But here it is. Make up your own mind. I guess it’s fun, in a way.

Personally curated by Paul, ‘McCartney III Imagined’ features an A-List assortment of friends, fans and brand new acquaintances, each reimagining their favourite ‘McCartney III’ moments in their own signature styles. The result is a kaleidoscopic reinterpretation of an album Rolling Stone accurately tagged “an inspiration to us all”—one that serves as an extension of the instantly beloved ‘McCartney III’ while standing on its own as brilliant and adventurous milestone in the McCartney discography.



Credits

Director: Andrew Donoho

Creative Director: Byron Atienza

Choreographer: Phil Tayag

Producer: Ian Blair



Lyrics

Well, I can find my way

I know my left from right

Because we never close

I’m open day and night

I know my way around

I walk towards the light

I’m open ‘round the clock

I don’t get lost at night

(Chorus)

You never used to be afraid of days like these

But now you’re overwhelmed by your anxieties

Let me help you out, let me be your guide

I can help you reach the love you feel inside

Well, I can find my way

I know my left from right

Because wе never close

I’m opеn day and night

(Chorus)

You never used to be afraid of days like these

But now you’re overwhelmed by your anxieties

Let me help you out, let me be your guide

I can help you reach the love you feel inside

I know my way around

I walk towards the light

I’m open ‘round the clock

I don’t get lost at night

(Chorus)

You never used to be afraid of days like these

But now you’re overwhelmed by your anxieties

Let me help you out, let me be your guide

I can help you reach the love you feel inside



