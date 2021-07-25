 

Paul McCartney, Beck - Find My Way (Official Deep Fake Video)

93
Music • Views: 1,359

YouTube

McCartney goes deepfake. It’s creepy and I wasn’t fooled for a second. Maybe this is the way into a brave new entertainment future, but I’m skeptical.

But here it is. Make up your own mind. I guess it’s fun, in a way.

‘McCartney III Imagined’ 🎲 available now: paulmccartney.lnk.to
‘McCartney III Imagined’ 🎲 exclusive vinyl available here: paulmccartney.lnk.to
‘McCartney III’ - the new album 🎲 Get it here: paulmccartney.lnk.to

‘Find My Way (Beck)’ is available buy/stream here: paulmccartney.lnk.to

Personally curated by Paul, ‘McCartney III Imagined’ features an A-List assortment of friends, fans and brand new acquaintances, each reimagining their favourite ‘McCartney III’ moments in their own signature styles. The result is a kaleidoscopic reinterpretation of an album Rolling Stone accurately tagged “an inspiration to us all”—one that serves as an extension of the instantly beloved ‘McCartney III’ while standing on its own as brilliant and adventurous milestone in the McCartney discography.

Follow Paul McCartney
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Twitter: @paulmccartney
TikTok: tiktok.com
Website: paulmccartney.com

Credits
Director: Andrew Donoho
Creative Director: Byron Atienza
Choreographer: Phil Tayag
Producer: Ian Blair

Video Co-Produced by Hyperreal Digital

Lyrics

Well, I can find my way
I know my left from right
Because we never close
I’m open day and night

I know my way around
I walk towards the light
I’m open ‘round the clock
I don’t get lost at night

(Chorus)
You never used to be afraid of days like these
But now you’re overwhelmed by your anxieties
Let me help you out, let me be your guide
I can help you reach the love you feel inside

Well, I can find my way
I know my left from right
Because wе never close
I’m opеn day and night

(Chorus)
You never used to be afraid of days like these
But now you’re overwhelmed by your anxieties
Let me help you out, let me be your guide
I can help you reach the love you feel inside

I know my way around
I walk towards the light
I’m open ‘round the clock
I don’t get lost at night

(Chorus)
You never used to be afraid of days like these
But now you’re overwhelmed by your anxieties
Let me help you out, let me be your guide
I can help you reach the love you feel inside

(C) 2021 MPL Communications Ltd

#PaulMcCartney #McCartneyIII #ThreeImagined #FindMyWay #Beck

Music video by Paul McCartney, Beck performing Find My Way. Capitol Records; © 2021 MPL Communications Ltd, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc.

vevo.ly

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
ONE HUMAN - Graham Czach (Feat. One Human Orchestra - 123 Artists From 110 Countries) [VIDEO] ►Listen & Download "ONE HUMAN" - smarturl.it►Donate to UNICEF - unicefusa.org Music, Lyrics & Arrangement by Graham Czach (Copyright 2021 Sliced Tomato ASCAP) Mixed by Graham Czach (Sliced Tomato Studio, Los Angeles)Mastered by Ted Jensen (Sterling Sound, Nashville)Produced by ...
teleskiguy
2 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 217 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
COVID-19 Vaccines: A Cautionary Tale Biden’s door to door vaccine “surveyors” really should be called JaCovid Witnesses. #keepmovingdork &mdash; Stephen Harmon (@stephenharmon) July 8, 2021 “If you don’t have faith that God can heal me over your stupid ventilator then keep the Hell out ...
teleskiguy
3 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 215 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
Widespread Panic: Little Kin, Good Morning Little Schoolgirl, Travelin’ Light (Live at Red Rocks) [VIDEO]Widespread Panic performs "Little Kin" into "Good Morning Little Schoolgirl" live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on June 26, 2016. © Widespread Records
teleskiguy
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 596 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
NPR - Right to Vote: In Minnesota, Lawmakers on Both Sides Seek Changes to Voting ProcessLawmakers on both sides of the aisle in Minnesota are putting forth bills to change the voting process in the state. Transcript: npr.org
teleskiguy
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 518 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Buyer Beware-the “Freedom” Phone Is Just a Cheap Import Yes, there is a sucker born every minute. The thing about technology in our lives like our smartphones is how intrusive it is. Browsing habits, convenience apps, and banking/money transfer apps mean our phones are potentially more revelatory about ...
Rightwingconspirator
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 582 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 5 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210711Saturday we finished (more or less) our prototype pvc squirrel proof, big bird proof bird feeder. Not bad, needs work. After some serious rain sunday morning, we continued work on the trellis bed.Once again, here's the before: last week we ...
Dangerman
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 575 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
NPR: Amid a Megadrought, Federal Water Shortage Limits Loom for the Colorado River The Colorado River is tapped out. Another dry year has left the watershed that supplies 40 million people in the Southwest parched. A prolonged 21-year warming and drying trend is pushing the nation's two largest reservoirs to record lows. ...
teleskiguy
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 576 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
Courtney Barnett - Rae Street (Official Video) Courtney Barnett - Rae Street (Official Video)Taken from the new album 'Things Take Time, Take Time' released 12th Nov 2021 - pre-order here: courtney-barnett.ffm.to Listen to Rae Street: courtney-barnett.ffm.toSubscribe: youtube.comFollow: lnk.to -- Director: W.A.M. BleakleyProducer: Chris LuscriProduction Company: Swag ...
teleskiguy
2 weeks ago
Views: 691 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210704There’s still a fairly good list of ‘still need to finish’ work on the already completed projects - so not so completed. And we’re sort of avoiding washing rocks because that means we'll be ready for draining and heavy lifting.So ...
Dangerman
2 weeks, 5 days ago
Views: 898 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
Watchhouse - Better Way (Official Video) Listen/Stream/Buy 'Better Way' at orcd.coFor more information about Watchhouse, visit watchhouseband.com ON WATCHHOUSE: Dearest Friends: We’re very excited to share some foundational news today—our band is now called Watchhouse. It’s a new name to carry this music you know ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 6 days ago
Views: 1,060 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •