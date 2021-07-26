Jon Gomm: “Butterfly Hurricane”

YouTube

I came from a tiny community of weirdos, huddled together in dark, loud nightclubs, in a freak of a town. When I moved to the big city, and was suddenly buffeted in immense clouds of faceless people and traffic, it was really scary. Every face I saw, whether static, opposite me on the train, or smearing past in a millisecond from the window - I was acutely aware that they were all someone I would never know. Feeling alone, but aware of so many lives, all affecting each other in unknowable ways. That’s what this song is about.

Production/effects/synths: Andy Sorenson andysorenson.com (Thanks for making my music beautiful.)

Guitar Tab with simple explainers for every technique: jongomm.com

This is one of my easiest songs to play, and a great place to start with percussive guitar.

From the album The Faintest Idea. Stream, buy CD/Vinyl/Deluxe Edition book at jongomm.lnk.to

Played on my Ibanez JGM10 guitar: jongomm.com