The Bob Cesca Podcast: Lock Them Out
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Lock Them Out — [Explicit Language] We discuss the first day of the 1/6 insurrection hearings in Congress — audio from the Capitol Police testimony and more. Officer Hodges calls the attackers “terrorists.” Officer Dunn refers to Trump as a hit man. DOJ says former Trump administration officials can testify. Buzz’s contribution to MSNBC’s coverage. Simone Biles and the Olympics. The CDC reverses its masking guidance. The most salient point to make against the antivaxxers. With Buzz Burbank. And music by WALLIS and Richard Turgeon. And much more!