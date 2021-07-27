 

Jackson Browne, Live From Home: “My Cleveland Heart”

96
Music • Views: 1,346

YouTube

Jackson Browne performs “My Cleveland Heart” live from home with Val McCallum and Kevin Smith

From the album Downhill From Everywhere

Filmed, recorded, and mixed by Kevin Smith

LYRICS:

My Cleveland Heart I’m going to make a few changes right away
The way I leap and the way I fall
The way I need somebody else’s eyes to see me
The way I need anyone at all
But I expect the real changes to start
When I finally get my Cleveland Heart
They’re made to take a bashin’
And never lose their passion

They never break
They don’t even beat
And they don’t ache
They just plug in and shine
Don’t make mistakes
And they don’t know defeat
Like my heart makes
Like this broken heart of mine

I’ve been walkin’ that broken line between
The way life is and the way it seems
I’ve been stranded on that endless straightaway
Between the truth and my wildest dreams
But I will no longer need to tell them apart
When I’ve finally got my Cleveland Heart
They just keep on hopin’
And stay so big and open

They never break
They don’t even beat
And they don’t ache
They just plug in and shine
Don’t make mistakes
And they don’t know defeat
Like my heart makes
Like this broken heart of mine

Written by Val McCallum and Jackson Browne
(Browncouchsongs, BMI / Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP)

