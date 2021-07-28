Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor Noah’s Questions About Coronavirus [VIDEO]

YouTube

It must be nice for Dr. Fauci to be interviewed by someone who actually understands the subject and asks serious questions.

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci shares what makes COVID-19 so insidious, busts myths about the virus and breaks down why adhering to public health guidelines is paramount. #DailyShow #TrevorNoah #DrFauci

I didn’t notice when it popped up in my recommendations at YouTube, but this video is actually from last year. Some of it is out of date, but there’s still a lot of good information so I’ll leave it up.