The Bob Cesca Podcast: Sinus Headache in Human Form
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Sinus Headache In Human Form — [Explicit Content] The new streamlined opening for the show. Bring on the subpoenas. The 1/6 committee. The Republicans voted to literally defund the police. The bipartisan infrastructure deal makes it past the filibuster. Kyrsten Sinema continues to be a spoiler. Trump sabotage. The potato-shaped rodeo clown caucus tried to hold a press conference and then ran away. Joe Biden is winning the war on poverty. Trump’s rally the other day. Marco Rubio’s Derp of the Day. Antivaxxer urges his followers to get COVID. With music by Marya Zimmet and Freekbass. And David TRex Ferguson. And much more!