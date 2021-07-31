Lorde and Jack Antonoff: “Solar Power” (Rooftop Performance)
A great little initimate performance on a rooftop. I’ll always love jams like this more than the (sometimes over-) produced album versions.
Shot on the Roof of Electric Lady Studios in New York in July 2021 with Jack Antonoff.
New album Solar Power out August 20th, 2021, pre-order now: lorde.lnk.to
The Solar Power Tour is on sale now - get dates and tickets: lorde.co.nz
Sign up to the Solar Power Institute Bulletin: lorde.co.nz
Additional Credits:
Directed and Shot by Ashlan Grey
Gaffer: Alex Mallis
Edited and colored by Henock Sileshi
Recorded by John Rooney
Mixed by Laura Sisk
Lorde - Solar Power (Lyrics)
I hate the winter
Can’t stand the cold
I tend to cancel all the plans (so sorry, I can’t make it)
But when the heat comes
Something takes a hold
Can I kick it? Yeah, I can
My cheeks in high colour, overripe peaches
No shirt, no shoes, only my features
My boy behind me, he’s taking pictures
Lead the boys and girls onto the beaches
Come one, come all, I’ll tell you my secrets
I’m kinda like a prettier Jesus
Forget all of the tears that you’ve cried, it’s over (over, over, over)
It’s a new state of mind — are you coming, my baby?
Acid green, aquamarine
The girls are dancing in the sand
And I throw my cellular device in the water
Can you reach me? No, you can’t
Turn it on in a new kind of bright, it’s solar (solar, solar, solar)
Come on and let the bliss begin
Blink three times when you feel it kickin’ in
That solar power