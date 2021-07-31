Lorde and Jack Antonoff: “Solar Power” (Rooftop Performance)

YouTube

A great little initimate performance on a rooftop. I’ll always love jams like this more than the (sometimes over-) produced album versions.

Shot on the Roof of Electric Lady Studios in New York in July 2021 with Jack Antonoff.

Additional Credits:

Directed and Shot by Ashlan Grey

Gaffer: Alex Mallis

Edited and colored by Henock Sileshi

Recorded by John Rooney

Mixed by Laura Sisk

Lorde - Solar Power (Lyrics)

I hate the winter

Can’t stand the cold

I tend to cancel all the plans (so sorry, I can’t make it)

But when the heat comes

Something takes a hold

Can I kick it? Yeah, I can



My cheeks in high colour, overripe peaches

No shirt, no shoes, only my features

My boy behind me, he’s taking pictures

Lead the boys and girls onto the beaches

Come one, come all, I’ll tell you my secrets

I’m kinda like a prettier Jesus



Forget all of the tears that you’ve cried, it’s over (over, over, over)

It’s a new state of mind — are you coming, my baby?



Acid green, aquamarine

The girls are dancing in the sand

And I throw my cellular device in the water

Can you reach me? No, you can’t



Turn it on in a new kind of bright, it’s solar (solar, solar, solar)

Come on and let the bliss begin

Blink three times when you feel it kickin’ in

That solar power

