 

Just a Summer Song: Jason Mraz, “Be Where Your Feet Are”

YouTube

Just a fun, happy summer song, that’s all, featuring skaters, seagulls, a reggae beat and lots of sand. What’s not to like?

From Look For The Good Deluxe – out now!
Buy/Stream: jasonmraz.lnk.to

Look For The Good Live! 2021 Summer Tour Dates: jasonmraz.com

Written by Jason Mraz & Billy Galewood

LYRICS:
Feels like I’m surfing on a sound wave
Zooming through the universe
Feels like we’re bouncing off of light waves
I bounce so hard sometimes it hurts

Every time I think I’m stuck
The sun moves along and my shadow gets up

If you’re lost; relax; and be where your feet are

Every time I try to follow someone’s way
My end result is not the same
But then I do that thing – that thing I do that’s just for me
And amazing things start happening
And again, and again,

Every time I think I’m stuck
The sun moves along and my shadow gets up

If you’re lost; relax; and be where your feet are

Outer space is where I’m spacing out
Still looking up when I’m feeling down
I try to walk the talk I talk but the tale is tall and when I look up
It’s still too easy to feel small – still I’ve found…

If you’re lost; just relax; and be where your feet are
If you ever get lost; relax; and be where your feet are
If you ever get lost; kick back; and be where your feet are
If you ever get lost; relax; and be where your feet are
Be where your feet are
(I’m gonna be right here)

VIDEO CREDITS:
Director: Kyle Dunleavy
Director of Photography: Pierre Habib
Producer: Leah Butcher
Executive Producer: Kyle Cogan
Post Producer: Logan Powaski
Assistant Director: Nick Seibel
Production Coordinators: Matthew Monelli, Janae Ballot
1st Assistant Camera: Stephen Branagan
Gaffer: Gio Palacino
Key Grip: Larissa Pruett
Grip: Chad Carlstone
Make-up / Wardrobe: Wren Witting
AD PA: Robert Main
Key PA: Austin Logan
PA: Manny Liotta
PA: Dustin Baker
PA: Rahul Menon
Colorist: Kinan Chabani
Director Rep: Jen Herrera of Las Bandas Be Brave
Commissioner: Taylor Bringuel
BTS: Sonny Alvarez
Production Co: simian.la

BAND:
Billy Galewood
Molly Miller
Toca Rivera
Shardie Flenoid
Chaska Potter
Mona Tavakoli
Adam Rose

ROLLER SKATERS:
Rikki-Lee Millbank
Hannah Marie
Timmy Hall
Maria De La Mora
Sarah Haywood

BEACH-GOERS:
Salvador Carriedo
Jessica Anzo
Ray Cecire
Hadley Sachs
Timothy Whithawk
Kateryna Zhuravlova

Sign up for the Newsletter to receive updates from Jason: jasonmraz.lnk.to

Follow Jason Mraz
jasonmraz.com
facebook.com
@jason_mraz
instagram.com
tiktok.com

#JasonMraz #Look4TheGood #BeWhereYourFeetAre

