Just a Summer Song: Jason Mraz, “Be Where Your Feet Are”

YouTube

Just a fun, happy summer song, that’s all, featuring skaters, seagulls, a reggae beat and lots of sand. What’s not to like?

From Look For The Good Deluxe – out now!

Buy/Stream: jasonmraz.lnk.to

Look For The Good Live! 2021 Summer Tour Dates: jasonmraz.com

Written by Jason Mraz & Billy Galewood

LYRICS:

Feels like I’m surfing on a sound wave

Zooming through the universe

Feels like we’re bouncing off of light waves

I bounce so hard sometimes it hurts

Every time I think I’m stuck

The sun moves along and my shadow gets up

If you’re lost; relax; and be where your feet are

Every time I try to follow someone’s way

My end result is not the same

But then I do that thing – that thing I do that’s just for me

And amazing things start happening

And again, and again,

Every time I think I’m stuck

The sun moves along and my shadow gets up

If you’re lost; relax; and be where your feet are

Outer space is where I’m spacing out

Still looking up when I’m feeling down

I try to walk the talk I talk but the tale is tall and when I look up

It’s still too easy to feel small – still I’ve found…

If you’re lost; just relax; and be where your feet are

If you ever get lost; relax; and be where your feet are

If you ever get lost; kick back; and be where your feet are

If you ever get lost; relax; and be where your feet are

Be where your feet are

(I’m gonna be right here)

VIDEO CREDITS:

Director: Kyle Dunleavy

Director of Photography: Pierre Habib

Producer: Leah Butcher

Executive Producer: Kyle Cogan

Post Producer: Logan Powaski

Assistant Director: Nick Seibel

Production Coordinators: Matthew Monelli, Janae Ballot

1st Assistant Camera: Stephen Branagan

Gaffer: Gio Palacino

Key Grip: Larissa Pruett

Grip: Chad Carlstone

Make-up / Wardrobe: Wren Witting

AD PA: Robert Main

Key PA: Austin Logan

PA: Manny Liotta

PA: Dustin Baker

PA: Rahul Menon

Colorist: Kinan Chabani

Director Rep: Jen Herrera of Las Bandas Be Brave

Commissioner: Taylor Bringuel

BTS: Sonny Alvarez

Production Co: simian.la

BAND:

Billy Galewood

Molly Miller

Toca Rivera

Shardie Flenoid

Chaska Potter

Mona Tavakoli

Adam Rose

ROLLER SKATERS:

Rikki-Lee Millbank

Hannah Marie

Timmy Hall

Maria De La Mora

Sarah Haywood

BEACH-GOERS:

Salvador Carriedo

Jessica Anzo

Ray Cecire

Hadley Sachs

Timothy Whithawk

Kateryna Zhuravlova

Sign up for the Newsletter to receive updates from Jason: jasonmraz.lnk.to

Follow Jason Mraz

jasonmraz.com

facebook.com

@jason_mraz

instagram.com

tiktok.com

#JasonMraz #Look4TheGood #BeWhereYourFeetAre