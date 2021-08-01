Just a Summer Song: Jason Mraz, “Be Where Your Feet Are”
Just a fun, happy summer song, that’s all, featuring skaters, seagulls, a reggae beat and lots of sand. What’s not to like?
From Look For The Good Deluxe – out now!
Buy/Stream: jasonmraz.lnk.to
Look For The Good Live! 2021 Summer Tour Dates: jasonmraz.com
Written by Jason Mraz & Billy Galewood
LYRICS:
Feels like I’m surfing on a sound wave
Zooming through the universe
Feels like we’re bouncing off of light waves
I bounce so hard sometimes it hurts
Every time I think I’m stuck
The sun moves along and my shadow gets up
If you’re lost; relax; and be where your feet are
Every time I try to follow someone’s way
My end result is not the same
But then I do that thing – that thing I do that’s just for me
And amazing things start happening
And again, and again,
Every time I think I’m stuck
The sun moves along and my shadow gets up
If you’re lost; relax; and be where your feet are
Outer space is where I’m spacing out
Still looking up when I’m feeling down
I try to walk the talk I talk but the tale is tall and when I look up
It’s still too easy to feel small – still I’ve found…
If you’re lost; just relax; and be where your feet are
If you ever get lost; relax; and be where your feet are
If you ever get lost; kick back; and be where your feet are
If you ever get lost; relax; and be where your feet are
Be where your feet are
(I’m gonna be right here)
VIDEO CREDITS:
Director: Kyle Dunleavy
Director of Photography: Pierre Habib
Producer: Leah Butcher
Executive Producer: Kyle Cogan
Post Producer: Logan Powaski
Assistant Director: Nick Seibel
Production Coordinators: Matthew Monelli, Janae Ballot
1st Assistant Camera: Stephen Branagan
Gaffer: Gio Palacino
Key Grip: Larissa Pruett
Grip: Chad Carlstone
Make-up / Wardrobe: Wren Witting
AD PA: Robert Main
Key PA: Austin Logan
PA: Manny Liotta
PA: Dustin Baker
PA: Rahul Menon
Colorist: Kinan Chabani
Director Rep: Jen Herrera of Las Bandas Be Brave
Commissioner: Taylor Bringuel
BTS: Sonny Alvarez
Production Co: simian.la
BAND:
Billy Galewood
Molly Miller
Toca Rivera
Shardie Flenoid
Chaska Potter
Mona Tavakoli
Adam Rose
ROLLER SKATERS:
Rikki-Lee Millbank
Hannah Marie
Timmy Hall
Maria De La Mora
Sarah Haywood
BEACH-GOERS:
Salvador Carriedo
Jessica Anzo
Ray Cecire
Hadley Sachs
Timothy Whithawk
Kateryna Zhuravlova
