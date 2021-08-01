 

Gorgeous and Surreal: Antoine Boyer & Yeore Kim, “After the Storm”

87
Music • Views: 1,607

YouTube

After the Storm - Written and arranged by Antoine Boyer

Tangram album is out now ! ➔ abyktngrm.lnk.to

Guitar : Antoine Boyer
Harmonica : Yeore Kim
Double basse : William Brunard
Drums : Jonathan Gomis
Clarinet : Matthieu Donarier
Trombone : Jean-Louis Pommier
Trumpet : Geoffroy Tamisier

Recorded by Julien Taillefer for “C’est par ici qu’ça se passe !”
Mixed by Julien Taillefer, Benoit Lebrun and Antoine Boyer
Executive Production : Benoit Lebrun for “C’est par ici qu’ça se passe !”
Mastering : Benjamin Joubert
Production : Antoine Boyer and Viavox Production
Camera : André Baille Barelle
Video Editing : Antoine Boyer
Recorded in La Ferrière (Mésanger 44), France, in September 2020

Antoine plays a guitar by Christian Koehn.

A big thank you to Manon Lebrun, Sarah Brunetière, Steeve Gernez, Marc Chevalier, Jérôme Bimier, Pierre Lebrun, Romain Viallon, Sam et Laurence du studio de la Ferrière, the Viavox Production team, Raphaël Maillet, Youngtae Wi, Mire Kim, Jongman Kim, Yunhee Lee, Sébastien Boyer, Jean-Claude et Marielle Boyer, and all the contributors who supported Tangram project !

Support Antoine on Patreon → patreon.com
Instagram → instagram.com
Facebook → facebook.com
Website → antoineboyermusic.com

