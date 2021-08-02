Squid Performs Robert Wyatt’s “Pigs…(In There)”
Music • Views: 1,425
I don’t know much about this crazy mixed up world, but I’m fairly certain there are pigs… in there.
Squid performs Robert Wyatt’s “Pigs…(In There)” at End of the Road Festival 2019, as part of a secret session for The Line of Best Fit.
Direction and edit by Hedley Marks
Filmed by Hedley Marks and Tom Rapley
Sound by Ric James
Discover more from The Line of Best Fit
thelineofbestfit.com
facebook.com
instagram.com
@bestfitmusic
UPDATE at 8/2/21 5:31:30 pm by Charles Johnson
Tucker Carlson is broadcasting from Hungary pic.twitter.com/mljlWccI5P
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 3, 2021