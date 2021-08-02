YouTube

I don’t know much about this crazy mixed up world, but I’m fairly certain there are pigs… in there.

Squid performs Robert Wyatt’s “Pigs…(In There)” at End of the Road Festival 2019, as part of a secret session for The Line of Best Fit.

Direction and edit by Hedley Marks

Filmed by Hedley Marks and Tom Rapley

Sound by Ric James

