The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Gunshine State
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Gunshine State — [Explicit Language] Buzz on the latest from Florida’s massive COVID outbreak. 70 percent of adults have at least one vaccination. Breakthrough cases and the exploitation of nuance. Lindsey Graham tests positive. Matt Gaetz threatens liberals in Florida. Kevin McCarthy “jokes” about beating up 81-year-old Nancy Pelosi. Oklahoma Red Hat compares vaccine mandates to the Holocaust. DOJ says the IRS must release Trump’s taxes to Congress. Trump sues to block, again. Trump pressured the DOJ to undermine the election. With Buzz Burbank. And Summer music by Leigh Thomas and Blame It On Rebekkah. And more!