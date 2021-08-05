Some More News Asks: Why Is Critical Race Theory?
The time has come to investigate this national nightmare… oops, I meant to write “hugely overblown fake right wing racist boogeyman.”
Hi. Today we are forced to discuss Critical Race Theory and what people think it is. Sorry.
Executive Producer Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll). Written by Will Gordh (@will_gordh) with David C. Bell (@moviehooligan). Directed by Will Gordh. Edited by Gregg Meller. Graphics by F. Clint DeNisco. Produced by Nick Mundy. Special thanks to Bob Gordh.
Chapters
00:00 - Intro
8:14 - What is Critical Race Theory?
17:57 - Critical Race Theory and Black Lives Matter backlash
26:36 - The 1619 Project vs The 1776 Project
34:34 - We’re Not Teaching Black History, Folks
47:31 - Why Republicans Should Be Scared of Critical Race Theory
