The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Many Cuomos
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Many Cuomos — [Explicit Content] Mary Trump calls out Meghan McCain on The View. Meghan McCain criticizes the Cuomos for nepotism. More Red Hat Cancel Culture, once again from Devin Nunes. The McCloskeys were pardoned by the Missouri governor. Trump’s new fascist membership card is misspelled. Asa Hutchinson backpedals on mask mandates. The FDA is about to officially approve the Pfizer vaccine. Ted Cruz hates “papers, please” laws, except for Brown people. Vaccine passports and Don Junior. Mike Lindell isn’t wearing pants. With Jody Hamilton and David ‘TRex’ Ferguson. And summer music by Elijah Bone and Matt Jaffe. And more!