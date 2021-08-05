 

Caution, Master Shredders at Work: Jack & Owane, “U.T.F.F.” (Feat Henrik Linder)

PRE ORDERS : jack-gardiner-guitar.sellfy.store

Get this song at owane.bandcamp.com

Heeyy, here’s a single from an upcoming release me and Jack Gardiner did together! After helping him with his album and neural DSP demos we realised that working together was kinda fun, so we decided to make an album/EP together. It’s coming out on Friday 13th (next week) !

Then we had this crazy idea to ask Henrik Linder to join us for a track and he said yes. That was pretty crazy considering he’s been a childhood hero for both of us. Huge thanks to Henrik for adding a new dimension to the track!

Henrik Linder: Bass
@Jack Gardiner: Guitar
Owane: some Guitar and Keys.

Thanks to Sunniva Nilsen and Fran Cruz for filming us!

Henrik Linder:
instagram.com

Jack Gardiner:
jack-gardiner.co.uk
youtube.com
instagram.com

Owane:
instagram.com

#HenrikLinder #JackGardiner #Owane

