“100 Times Worse Than Nixon:” Historian Warns of Trump’s ‘Coup’ in Damning 2021 Emails
Politics • Views: 332
New evidence concerning Donald Trump’s DOJ pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 election shows DOJ officials rejected their colleague’s attempt to intervene in Georgia’s election certification. Presidential historian Michael Beschloss joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss how Trump’s so-called “coup attempt” echoes the Nixon-era “Saturday Night Massacre.” (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. thebeatwithari.com).
