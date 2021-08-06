 

Amazingly Precise Finger-Picking: Antoine Boyer, “Waltz for Bill (Tribute to Bill Evans)”

9
Music • Views: 345

YouTube

Here is my composition “Waltz for Bill”, tribute to the pianist Bill Evans.
Score : soundslice.com

A big thank you to all my patrons :
John Morgan, Rémy Epinoux, Aaron Schiff, Torsten Eilers, Dan Riley, Greg, Loo Yujies, James, Michel Waddell, Adrian Holovaty

Guitar by Collings Guitars : collingsguitars.com
Pickups by Mama Pickups : mamapickups.com

Patreon : patreon.com
Instagram : instagram.com
Facebook : facebook.com
Website : antoineboyermusic.com
Solo album “Caméléon Waltz” : fanlink.to

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210801Yes we sure are. Just one more post hole to dig in the next project and that's it. Saturday we built our second bird feeder.This is entirely our own design and way less heavy and bulky than the original design ...
Dangerman
1 day, 2 hours ago
Views: 170 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 •
NASA Finds Cause of Florida Mangrove Forests Die-Off Mangroves are resilient trees tolerant of salt water and high wind and wave energy, which is why they can typically withstand hurricanes in tropical and subtropical environments. In 2017, NASA scientists noticed mangrove forest die-off in southern Florida after ...
Thanos
3 days, 23 hours ago
Views: 365 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 4 •
Dimitry Lisenko Performs PrometheusAcoustic bass. I stumbled across this while looking for something else, which is pretty standard for Youtube.
steve_davis
5 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 403 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210718Last week was kind of an off week.Almost forgot to write about it. We cleaned up some stuff, did a few small tweaks that needed doing. The filter tower started to look like it belonged in Pisa.Plus the water didn't ...
Dangerman
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 580 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •
Blind SpotHere's the link:amazon.com
rhoffman
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 613 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
ONE HUMAN - Graham Czach (Feat. One Human Orchestra - 123 Artists From 110 Countries) [VIDEO] ►Listen & Download "ONE HUMAN" - smarturl.it►Donate to UNICEF - unicefusa.org Music, Lyrics & Arrangement by Graham Czach (Copyright 2021 Sliced Tomato ASCAP) Mixed by Graham Czach (Sliced Tomato Studio, Los Angeles)Mastered by Ted Jensen (Sterling Sound, Nashville)Produced by ...
teleskiguy
2 weeks ago
Views: 1,069 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
COVID-19 Vaccines: A Cautionary Tale Biden’s door to door vaccine “surveyors” really should be called JaCovid Witnesses. #keepmovingdork &mdash; Stephen Harmon (@stephenharmon) July 8, 2021 “If you don’t have faith that God can heal me over your stupid ventilator then keep the Hell out ...
teleskiguy
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 854 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
Widespread Panic: Little Kin, Good Morning Little Schoolgirl, Travelin’ Light (Live at Red Rocks) [VIDEO]Widespread Panic performs "Little Kin" into "Good Morning Little Schoolgirl" live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on June 26, 2016. © Widespread Records
teleskiguy
2 weeks, 6 days ago
Views: 1,273 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •