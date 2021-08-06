An Amazing, Sad Tale: “I Changed Astronomy Forever. He Won the Nobel Prize for It.”

YouTube

Growing up in a Quaker household, Jocelyn Bell Burnell was raised to believe that she had as much right to an education as anyone else. But as a girl in the 1940s in Northern Ireland, her enthusiasm for the sciences was met with hostility from teachers and male students. Undeterred, she went on to study radio astronomy at Glasgow University, where she was the only woman in many of her classes.

In 1967, Burnell made a discovery that altered our perception of the universe. As a Ph.D. student at Cambridge University assisting the astronomer Anthony Hewish, she discovered pulsars — compact, spinning celestial objects that give off beams of radiation, like cosmic lighthouses. (A visualization of some early pulsar data is immortalized as the album art for Joy Division’s “Unknown Pleasures.”)

But as Ben Proudfoot’s “The Silent Pulse of the Universe” shows, the world wasn’t yet ready to accept that a breakthrough in astrophysics could have come from a young woman.

Credits

Director: Ben Proudfoot

Editor: Mónica Salazar

Featuring: Jocelyn Bell Burnell

Producers: Elizabeth Brooke, Abby Lynn Kang Davis, Gabriel Berk Godoi, Ben Proudfoot, Brandon Somerhalder, Sarah Stewart

Cinematographer: Tom Welsh

Original Score Composed and Orchestrated by: Nicholas Jacobson-Larson

Co-Producer: Jeremy Lambert

Supervising Sound Editor and Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Higgins

Colorist: Stephen Derluguian

Post Production Supervisor: Dillon Brown

Post Production Coordinator: Laura Carlson

Assistant Editor: Cody Wilson

Sound Designer: Tom Boykin

Second Unit Director: Mónica Salazar

Second Unit Cinematographer: Haley Watson

Scoring Mixer: Brad Haehnel

Musicians: Garth Neustadter, Nicholas Jacobson-Larson, Erik Kertes

Story Reported By: Sarah Stewart

Consulting Cinematographer: Brandon Somerhalder

