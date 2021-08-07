Another Incredible Performance by Antoine Boyer: “Waltz for Debby” (Bill Evans)
Yesterday I posted Antoine Boyer’s “Waltz for Bill,” his tribute to Bill Evans. Here’s his incredible version of Bill Evans’ “Waltz for Debbie.”
-Solo Shorts- #4
“Waltz for Debby” (Bill Evans)
Playing the Collings ‘Eastside Jazz LC’ model with a Mama Pickups ‘Historic 57’ humbucker.
