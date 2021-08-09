Frightening New IPCC Report Warns: Time is Running Out for Humanity to Address Climate Change

The new IPCC report released today is frightening as hell, and what’s most scary about it is the fact that we’ve seen this coming for many years, while fossil fuel industries and the Republican Party have been lying and spreading propaganda relentlessly to prevent any action to deal with the looming threat: IPCC Warns of Make-or-Break Decade for Humanity.

In a summer of unprecedented heat waves, wildfires, floods, and all the attendant death and suffering that’s come with them, the world’s leading climate scientists have issued their starkest warning yet. Humanity’s influence on the climate is “unequivocal,” the report warns, before going on to list a litany of climate impacts that will exponentially worsen if we fail to act.

“The fact that the IPCC has agreed, with the agreement of all member countries, 195 member countries, that it is ‘unequivocal’ that human activity is causing climate change, is the strongest statement the IPCC has ever made,” Ko Barrett, the vice chair of the IPCC, said on a press call.

The 234 scientists behind the report also make clear that it’s now or never for the world’s best chance to avert even more horrifying impacts of climate change—while showing that every ton of carbon pollution and every tenth of a degree matter.