 

Flock of Dimes: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

45
Music • Views: 863

YouTube

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Stephen Thompson | Aug, 10, 2021
Flock of Dimes may be a “solo” project for Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner, but she couldn’t pass up an opportunity to invite a few friends over. You’ll spot their familiar faces all over this video: Mountain Man’s Amelia Randall Meath, Molly Sarlé and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, percussionist Matthew McCaughan from Bon Iver… you even get full attendance from Sylvan Esso, given that Meath is seated alongside her partner Nick Sanborn. (He doesn’t play in the set, but he did co-produce Flock of Dimes’ latest album, so Wasner asked him to sit in and bring a book to read.)

The result is a communal set — filmed at Sylvan Esso’s new studio in Durham, N.C., called Betty’s — that doesn’t merely re-create three of the songs from this year’s Head of Roses. These acoustic performances actually shed new light, thanks to radiant and radically different arrangements, while fully capturing the warmth we look for from Tiny Desk concerts. (Plus, with nine people in the frame, it’s a cast large enough that when they clap between songs, they almost sound like a crowd.)

SET LIST
* “Two”
* “Price Of Blue”
* “Awake For The Sunrise”

MUSICIANS
* Jenn Wasner: vocals, guitar (Flock of Dimes)
* Amelia Randall Meath: backing vocals (Mountain Man, Sylvan Esso)
* Alexandra Sauser-Monnig: backing vocals (Mountain Man, Daughter of Swords)
* Molly Sarlé: backing vocals (Mountain Man)
* Joe Westerland: percussion (Megafaun)
* Matthew McCaughan: percussion (Bon Iver)
* Alan Good Parker: guitar (Natalie Prass, Matthew E. White)
* Michael Libramento: guitar (Hiss Golden Messenger, Dr. Dog, Floating Action)
* Head of Roses co-producer Nick Sanborn

CREDITS
* Video: Spencer Kelly
* Audio: Chris Boerner
* Filmed at Betty’s in Durham, NC

TINY DESK TEAM
* Producer: Bob Boilen
* Video Producer: Maia Stern
* Audio Mastering: Andy Huether
* Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame, Josh Rogosin, Gabrielle Pierre, Bobby Carter
* Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins
* Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
TV Premiere Dates 2021 Guide - the Hollywood ReporterMore: TV Premiere Dates 2021 Guide – The Hollywood Reporter Just leaving this here so you can bookmark the link for that time when you start figuring out which shows to record...
Thanos
17 hours, 13 minutes ago
Views: 93 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210808Saturday we "finished" the front bed.A bunch of kneeling and crawling in the hot and sticky.Then 40 cubic feet (1.5 cu yd) of top soil.Wrangling 40 bags is easier than shoveling from a pile, but the plastic bag waste is...troubling. ...
Dangerman
1 day, 17 hours ago
Views: 144 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
A Unique Rendition, “Ace of Spades” On Carillon (A Tribute to Motörhead) [VIDEO] At Torenfestival in Weert, Netherlands we played 'Ace of Spades' by the mighty Motörhead with electric guitar and carillon. Thanks to Frank Steijns for making this possible! Enjoy! Carillonneur - Frank Steijns Guitarist - Jitse ZonneveldSong - 'Ace of ...
teleskiguy
2 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 183 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
KERA Think: How Ideas Infect Our Brains As our bodies ward off disease, our minds are also poised to fight bad ideas. Andy Norman, director of the Humanism Initiative at Carnegie Mellon University, joins host Krys Boyd to discuss the ways conspiracy theories can corrupt sound ...
teleskiguy
4 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 300 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210801Yes we sure are. Just one more post hole to dig in the next project and that's it. Saturday we built our second bird feeder.This is entirely our own design and way less heavy and bulky than the original design ...
Dangerman
5 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 385 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 •
NASA Finds Cause of Florida Mangrove Forests Die-Off Mangroves are resilient trees tolerant of salt water and high wind and wave energy, which is why they can typically withstand hurricanes in tropical and subtropical environments. In 2017, NASA scientists noticed mangrove forest die-off in southern Florida after ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 624 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 4 •
Dimitry Lisenko Performs PrometheusAcoustic bass. I stumbled across this while looking for something else, which is pretty standard for Youtube.
steve_davis
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 651 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210718Last week was kind of an off week.Almost forgot to write about it. We cleaned up some stuff, did a few small tweaks that needed doing. The filter tower started to look like it belonged in Pisa.Plus the water didn't ...
Dangerman
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 810 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •
Blind SpotHere's the link:amazon.com
rhoffman
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 826 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
ONE HUMAN - Graham Czach (Feat. One Human Orchestra - 123 Artists From 110 Countries) [VIDEO] ►Listen & Download "ONE HUMAN" - smarturl.it►Donate to UNICEF - unicefusa.org Music, Lyrics & Arrangement by Graham Czach (Copyright 2021 Sliced Tomato ASCAP) Mixed by Graham Czach (Sliced Tomato Studio, Los Angeles)Mastered by Ted Jensen (Sterling Sound, Nashville)Produced by ...
teleskiguy
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,366 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •