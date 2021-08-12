IT’S GOHMERT! In Which Louie Says Thousands of Birds Are Being Burned Alive by Solar Power. They’re Called “Flamers.”

“And down they go, bird guts all over the mirror.”

Rep. Louie Gohmert warned OAN viewers about the “hundreds and thousands” of “Flamers,” aka birds who survive windmills but wind up spontaneously combusting after flying over solar farms in the Southwest US. This is how the green new deal will bring the nation down. pic.twitter.com/FYaw8ivElT — Bee (@mount_bees) August 12, 2021

In today’s episode of IT’S GOHMERT!, we discover that Louie is actually an animal lover, very concerned about the Green New Deal’s effect on the thousands of birds that somehow make it past those perilous Green New Deal windmills (Trump warned us about those, remember?), only to be fricasseed alive by giant Green New Deal solar power mirrors.

You see, Louie really cares deeply about those poor barbecued birdies.