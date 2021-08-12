IT’S GOHMERT! In Which Louie Says Thousands of Birds Are Being Burned Alive by Solar Power. They’re Called “Flamers.”
Rep. Louie Gohmert warned OAN viewers about the “hundreds and thousands” of “Flamers,” aka birds who survive windmills but wind up spontaneously combusting after flying over solar farms in the Southwest US. This is how the green new deal will bring the nation down. pic.twitter.com/FYaw8ivElT
— Bee (@mount_bees) August 12, 2021
In today’s episode of IT’S GOHMERT!, we discover that Louie is actually an animal lover, very concerned about the Green New Deal’s effect on the thousands of birds that somehow make it past those perilous Green New Deal windmills (Trump warned us about those, remember?), only to be fricasseed alive by giant Green New Deal solar power mirrors.
You see, Louie really cares deeply about those poor barbecued birdies.
GOHMERT: In another part of that Green Deal is the huge solar farm that they have out on the border of California and Nevada, thousands of acres of concave mirrors that magnify the sun toward three towers, heat up the liquid in there and turn turbines.
But uh, they weren’t anticipating that there would be hundreds and thousands of what they would call “flamers,” because when the birds fly through, if they survive the windmills, then they hit that magnified sun, explode in flame, and down they go, bird guts all over the mirror. So that takes some cleaning up.
This is the Green Stuff that’s just out of control and is gonna bring the nation down.