The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Alex Jones Alien Symbiont
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Alex Jones Alien Symbiont — [Explicit Content] Judge rules Dominion Voting Systems can proceed with lawsuit against Giuliani, Lindell, and Powell. Conservative YouTube knockoff hires Greenwald and Gabbard. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube. Rand Paul’s hair pieces. The Red Hat Freakout. How Biden can fire Louis DeJoy. Alex Jones talking about Bob in 2015. Frats, Sororities, and Carbs. Another way Congress can get Trump’s tax returns. With Jody Hamilton and David ‘TRex’ Ferguson. And Summer songs by Feed Your Wolves and JRo and the Master of One. And more!