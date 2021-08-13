New From They Might Be Giants: “I Can’t Remember the Dream”

YouTube

Pre-order TMBGs next book+music project BOOK, and get a free instant download of I Can’t Remember the Dream, I Broke My Own Rule, and I Lost Thursday right now with your purchase. Available as a download, a deluxe book+CD set, vinyl, CD and cassette (8-tracks have sold out).

This is the link to read all about it, and to pre-order now:

moremusic.at

Or stream the song on a continuous loop at your favorite streaming place

moremusic.at

Directed and Edited by Alex Italics

Cinematography by Brody Anderson

Costume Design by Aris Sevilla

Starring Michael Dean

Lyrics:

I can’t remember the dream that I had last night

but I woke with delight and excitement and then

when I tried to remember the dream that I had last night

it was gone but the feeling I had in the dream stayed on

When I’m awake and I look around me

I can faithfully report everything that I see

Most of my memories tend to be sad

So I wish I could remember the dream that I had

I can’t remember the dream that I had last night

if I could I would write it out, underline the highlights

of the dream that would now redefine my life

be a new roadmap, affirmation and guiding light

When I’m awake I know all that I see

And remember it with photographic accuracy

Most of my memories tend to be bad

And I’m sad I can’t remember the dream that I had

Why can’t I remember it when

I can’t

Forget

Unpleasant thoughts I want to push them away

They creep

Like weeds

Like weeds that cover all the flower bed

I can’t remember the dream that I had last night

but the simple fact that my mind could concoct such a thing

as the incredible dream that I had last night

is a clue to the key to a door to a world like that

My daily life doesn’t interest me

It’s a neverending litany of pain and ennui

This waking nightmare is driving me mad

And I wish I could remember the dream that I had

When I’m awake I know all that I see

And remember it with photographic accuracy

All of my memories make me feel bad

And I’m sad I can’t remember the dream that I had

Why can’t I remember the dream that I had

Wish I could go live in the dream that I had