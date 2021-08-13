 

New From They Might Be Giants: “I Can’t Remember the Dream”

14
Music

YouTube

Pre-order TMBGs next book+music project BOOK, and get a free instant download of I Can’t Remember the Dream, I Broke My Own Rule, and I Lost Thursday right now with your purchase. Available as a download, a deluxe book+CD set, vinyl, CD and cassette (8-tracks have sold out).

This is the link to read all about it, and to pre-order now:
moremusic.at

Or stream the song on a continuous loop at your favorite streaming place
moremusic.at

Directed and Edited by Alex Italics
Cinematography by Brody Anderson
Costume Design by Aris Sevilla
Starring Michael Dean

Lyrics:

I can’t remember the dream that I had last night
but I woke with delight and excitement and then
when I tried to remember the dream that I had last night
it was gone but the feeling I had in the dream stayed on

When I’m awake and I look around me
I can faithfully report everything that I see
Most of my memories tend to be sad
So I wish I could remember the dream that I had

I can’t remember the dream that I had last night
if I could I would write it out, underline the highlights
of the dream that would now redefine my life
be a new roadmap, affirmation and guiding light

When I’m awake I know all that I see
And remember it with photographic accuracy
Most of my memories tend to be bad
And I’m sad I can’t remember the dream that I had

Why can’t I remember it when
I can’t
Forget
Unpleasant thoughts I want to push them away
They creep
Like weeds
Like weeds that cover all the flower bed

I can’t remember the dream that I had last night
but the simple fact that my mind could concoct such a thing
as the incredible dream that I had last night
is a clue to the key to a door to a world like that

My daily life doesn’t interest me
It’s a neverending litany of pain and ennui
This waking nightmare is driving me mad
And I wish I could remember the dream that I had
When I’m awake I know all that I see
And remember it with photographic accuracy
All of my memories make me feel bad
And I’m sad I can’t remember the dream that I had
Why can’t I remember the dream that I had
Wish I could go live in the dream that I had

