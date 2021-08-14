Jackson Browne: “I’m Alive” (Live From Home)
Jackson Browne performs “I’m Alive,” live from home, with Val McCallum, Jeff Young, and Mauricio Lewak.
From the album “I’m Alive.” Click here to listen: hyperurl.co
Filmed, recorded, and mixed by Kevin Smith
LYRICS:
It’s been a long time since I watched these lights alone
I look around my life tonight and you are gone
I might have done something to keep you if I’d known
How unhappy you had become
While I was dreaming of you
With my heart in your hands
And I was following through
With my beautiful plans
Yeah now I’m rolling down this canyon drive
With your laughter in my head
I’m going to have to block it out somehow to survive
Because those dreams are dead
And I’m alive
I want to go where I will never hear your name
I want to lose my sorrow and be free again
And I know I’ve been insane
When I think of places I could have been
But I was dreaming of you
With my heart in your hands
And I was following through
With my beautiful plans
Standing here by the highway side
Watching these trucks blow by
Inches from my face
Yeah thinking about the time I’ve wasted
And the pleasure we once tasted
Looking up and down this road
I’ve been here before
I can’t be here no more
Yeah now I’m rolling down California five
With your laughter in my head
I’m going to have to block it out somehow to survive
Because those dreams are dead
I’m alive
Hey look at the way I believed in you
And loved you all these years
Now you can fill a swimming pool with all my salty tears
If you’d have told me what was in your heart
But baby you lied
And I thought that it would kill me
But I’m alive
Written by Jackson Browne
Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP
Publishing Administrated by Drive Music Publishing, ASCAP