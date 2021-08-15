Powerful New Music From the Killers: “Quiet Town”
New Album Pressure Machine Out Now:
thekillers.lnk.to
Follow The Killers:
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @thekillers
Website: thekillersmusic.com
Lyrics:
A couple of kids got hit by a Union Pacific train
Carrying sheet metal and household appliances
Through the pouring rain
They were planning on getting married
After graduation
Had a little baby girl
Trouble came and shut it down
Things like that ain’t supposed to happen
In this quiet town
Families are tight
Good people
They still don’t deadbolt their doors at night
In this quiet town
When we first heard opioid stories
They were always in whispering tones
Now banners of sorrow
Mark the front steps of childhood homes
Parents wept through daddy’s girl eulogies
And merit badge milestones
With their daughters and sons
Laying there lifeless in their suits and gowns
Somebody’s been keepin’ secrets
In this quiet town
They know how to live
Good people who lean on Jesus
They’re quick to forgive
In this quiet town
Now whenever I’m near the town
I’ll find some reason to give
And I will walk with the dead and the living
Where I used to live
And every time I see my parents
In the prime of their lives
Offering their son
The kind of love he could never put down
Well part of me is still that stainless kid
Lucky
In this quiet town
Salt of the land
Hard-working people
If you’re in trouble
They’ll lend you a hand
Here in this quiet town
The first crop of hay is up
School let out
And the sun beats down
Smoke billows from a Sunday train
That cries away from a quiet town
Music video by The Killers performing Quiet Town. © 2021 The Killers, under exclusive license to Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.