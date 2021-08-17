Straight Talk From Some More News: Jeff Bezos Didn’t Learn a Damn Thing in Space
Hi. Here’s a video about our third favorite space billionaire, Jeff Bezos, his plan to move workers into space, and his really weird voice.
Executive Producer Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll). Written by Cody Johnston (@Drmistercody). Directed by Will Gordh (@will_gordh). Edited by Gregg Meller. Graphics by F. Clint DeNisco.
Chapters
00:00 - Intro
1:32 - Mr.Bezos Went To Space, Kinda
4:32 - Mr. Bezos Didn’t Learn Anything
8:51- Mr. Bezos Wants A Real-Life Expanse
14:09 - Mr. Bezos Isn’t Going To Save Us
