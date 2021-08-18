Squid - Full Performance (Live on KEXP at Home)
These guys are very weird, in the very best way, with the very best influences. My kind of music.
kexp.org presents Squid performing live, recorded exclusively for KEXP.
Songs:
Peel St.
G.S.K.
Global Groove
2010
Paddling
Session recorded at The Cube Microplex, Bristol
Director: Benjamin Brook
Producer: Duncan Harrison
DoP: Jamie Harding
Camera Operator: Jerry Dobson
Sound Engineer: Max Goulding
Editor & Colourist: Benjamin Brook
Thanks to: Sinead Mills, Ina Tatarko, Natasha Cutts, Dan Hilltout, Robbie Warin, Chiz Williams