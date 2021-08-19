UPDATE: US Capitol Bomb Suspect Surrenders to Police
A man who says he has a bomb in his pick-up truck is currently parked outside the US Capitol building.
Here’s a live feed from the scene.
And yes, you guessed it. He’s a Trumpite and a QAnon cult member.
NEW: “The revolution is on. It’s here… I’m ready to die for the cause.”Here’s video from the man who said he’s got a bomb outside the Capitol. Follow @huffpost and @sara_bee for more as the situation develops. pic.twitter.com/aRx1hES7Vl
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 19, 2021
More info: heavy.com
Facebook likes from the alleged perpetrator of the bomb threat in DC pic.twitter.com/kNKq2pw3BF
— Emily G (@EmilyGorcenski) August 19, 2021
News just coming in: the suspect has surrendered to police.
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger says “Floyd Roy Rosenberry from Grover, NC was taken into custody without incident…he got out of the vehicle and surrendered…we don’t know if there are any explosives in the vehicle. It’s still an active scene.” https://t.co/84EE5sZyHH pic.twitter.com/Kacz1Rjqyq
— CSPAN (@cspan) August 19, 2021