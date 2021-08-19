Video: Man Parked Outside US Capitol Says He Has a Bomb

A man who says he has a bomb in his pick-up truck is currently parked outside the US Capitol building.

Here’s a live feed from the scene.

And yes, you guessed it. He’s a Trumpite and a QAnon cult member.

NEW: “The revolution is on. It’s here… I’m ready to die for the cause.”Here’s video from the man who said he’s got a bomb outside the Capitol. Follow @huffpost and @sara_bee for more as the situation develops. pic.twitter.com/aRx1hES7Vl — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 19, 2021

