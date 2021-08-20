 

High Energy! Dirty Loops & Cory Wong: “Follow the Light”

YouTube

A jam for the ages. Great googly moogly, that bass solo! And that modulation right at the end!

Grab “Turbo” on vinyl now! fanlink.to

Follow Dirty Loops:
facebook.com
instagram.com
@dirtyloops

Follow Cory Wong:
facebook.com
instagram.com
@corywong

Drums by Aron Mellergård
Bass by Henrik Linder
Vocal/Keys by Jonah Nilsson
Guitar by Cory Wong
Additional Horns by Steve Strand, Jon Lampley, Kenni Holmen, Grace Kelly & Michael Nelson
Additional Percussion by Andreas Ekstedt

Mixed/Mastered by Simon Petrén
Filmed by Miki Anagrius, Brad Matala, Michael Bowden & Joe Alaspa

Management:
Dirty Loops
Quincy Jones Productions
Adam Fell / Armando Abate
info@quincyjones.com

Cory Wong
11E1even Group
Dan Rucinski & Ben Baruch
Dan@11e1evengroup.com / Ben@11e1evengroup.com

Booking Agent:
Dirty Loops
Artist Group International
Michael Arfin
mike.arfin@artistgrp.com

Cory Wong
Arrival Artists
Ethan Berlin
Ethan@arrivalartists.com

