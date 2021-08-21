James McMurtry’s New Track Is Perfect for Right Now: “Operation Never Mind”
From the new album 'The Horses and the Hounds,' out August 20th
LYRICS:
we got an operation goin’ on
it don’t have to trouble me and you
the country boys will do the fighting
now that fighting’s all a country boy can do
we got a handle on it this time
no one’s gonna tell us we were wrong
we won’t let the cameras near the fighting
that way we won’t have another Vietnam
(chorus)
no one knows, ‘cause no one sees
no one cares, ‘cause no one knows
no one knows, ‘cause no one sees it on TV
she works a checkpoint in the city
choking on the gravel dust and smog
she knows not to stop the black Suburban
those guys will run you down just like a dog
the KBR man knows her trailer
he hips her to some recon that he’s found
says he’ll be coming by for a late inspection
and there’d best not be no soldier boy around
(chorus)
(bridge)
don’t they look just like on “SEAL Team”
Lord don’t they look the best
when we trot them out at halftime
or the seventh inning stretch
they stand up in their uniforms and help us sell the show
dying by their own hands for reasons we don’t know
we got an operation going on
it don’t have to trouble you and me
a KBR man cooks a T-bone
a soldier’s choking down an MRE
we just go on about our business
drop the kids off at the mall
play the Black Ops on the laptop
and don’t make too big a fuss about it all
(chorus)
© 2021 New West Records