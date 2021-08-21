James McMurtry’s New Track Is Perfect for Right Now: “Operation Never Mind”

YouTube

LYRICS:

we got an operation goin’ on

it don’t have to trouble me and you

the country boys will do the fighting

now that fighting’s all a country boy can do

we got a handle on it this time

no one’s gonna tell us we were wrong

we won’t let the cameras near the fighting

that way we won’t have another Vietnam

(chorus)

no one knows, ‘cause no one sees

no one cares, ‘cause no one knows

no one knows, ‘cause no one sees it on TV

she works a checkpoint in the city

choking on the gravel dust and smog

she knows not to stop the black Suburban

those guys will run you down just like a dog

the KBR man knows her trailer

he hips her to some recon that he’s found

says he’ll be coming by for a late inspection

and there’d best not be no soldier boy around

(chorus)

(bridge)

don’t they look just like on “SEAL Team”

Lord don’t they look the best

when we trot them out at halftime

or the seventh inning stretch

they stand up in their uniforms and help us sell the show

dying by their own hands for reasons we don’t know

we got an operation going on

it don’t have to trouble you and me

a KBR man cooks a T-bone

a soldier’s choking down an MRE

we just go on about our business

drop the kids off at the mall

play the Black Ops on the laptop

and don’t make too big a fuss about it all

(chorus)

