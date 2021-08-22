 

Glorious: Joy Oladokun, Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

96
Music • Views: 1,122

YouTube

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Nikki Birch | August 20, 2021
Clad in a denim jacket, Joy Oladokun shines a light on the subjects of grief, politics and life in America via the lens of someone who looks and loves differently. Standing firmly in her vulnerability, the first-generation Nigerian American opens her studio performance with “if you got a problem,” a sweet ballad that pledges unconditional friendship through the lonely and the messy times. After a charming introduction, she picks up her guitar and begins “taking the heat,” which she dedicates to the late Mac Miller. The song examines the way we, as consumers, treat the artists who create the music that resonates with us: “Does anybody ever wonder when the legends die young / If there’s anything we could have done…”

Oladokun’s songwriting is brutally honest, yet inviting, as she fearlessly tackles tough topics. Musically, her folk-soul vibe is reminiscent of other great storytellers: Sam Cooke, John Lennon, Tracy Chapman. After cautioning us that we’re strapped in for a “deep dive into my mental health, or lack thereof,” Oladokun continues to lance festering boils in “i see america,” a melancholic and optimistic exploration written as a response to the low value placed on American lives, be they Black or other. This Tiny Desk (home) concert concludes with “sunday,” a tale of identity crisis: “Bury me under the weight of who you need me to be.” While the theme is heavy, the delivery is uplifting, once again demonstrating how Oladokun’s penetrating gaze into the human psyche yields beautiful storytelling in spite of the pain that surely inspired it.

SET LIST
“if you got a problem”
“taking the heat”
“i see america”
“sunday”

MUSICIANS
Joy Oladokun: vocals, guitar
Terence Clark: drums:
Joshua Blaylock: keys
Jaime Woods: vocals
Edison Lo: bass
Solomon Dorsey: guitar, vocals, music director

CREDITS
Director: Josh Kranich
Producer: Maddy Hayes
Director of Photography: Seth Dunlap
Camera Operator: Paris Silver
Gaffer: Ben Voorheen
Grip: Cobi Noblin
Audio: Jarrod Bright, Dustin Richardson, Pedro Calloni
Hair & Make Up: Cindy Rich
Production Assistants: Kevin Cecil, Lucas Eytchison

TINY DESK TEAM
Producer: Bob Boilen
Video Producer: Maia Stern
Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin
Tiny Production Team: Bobby Carter, Kara Frame, Gabrielle Pierre
Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins
Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

#nprmusic #tinydesk #joyoladokun

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210815Yes, we are tired. Our bodies are not so happy or enthusiastic any more.We need a rest.It’s amazing that almost every sunday for 3 years there was no rain, no excuse to not accomplish something strenuous.Now the heavy lifting is ...
Dangerman
5 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 336 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 •
1952 Footage of Skiing at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area [VIDEO] As a skier who has enjoyed the slopes of Arapahoe Basin many many times this newly uploaded restored footage from 1952 ( 😮) just tickled me with delight. This silent film shows early 1950s scenes at Arapahoe Basin Ski ...
teleskiguy
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 600 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •
TV Premiere Dates 2021 Guide - the Hollywood ReporterMore: TV Premiere Dates 2021 Guide – The Hollywood Reporter Just leaving this here so you can bookmark the link for that time when you start figuring out which shows to record...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 754 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 5 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210808Saturday we "finished" the front bed.A bunch of kneeling and crawling in the hot and sticky.Then 40 cubic feet (1.5 cu yd) of top soil.Wrangling 40 bags is easier than shoveling from a pile, but the plastic bag waste is...troubling. ...
Dangerman
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 748 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
A Unique Rendition, “Ace of Spades” On Carillon (A Tribute to Motörhead) [VIDEO] At Torenfestival in Weert, Netherlands we played 'Ace of Spades' by the mighty Motörhead with electric guitar and carillon. Thanks to Frank Steijns for making this possible! Enjoy! Carillonneur - Frank Steijns Guitarist - Jitse ZonneveldSong - 'Ace of ...
teleskiguy
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 698 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
KERA Think: How Ideas Infect Our Brains As our bodies ward off disease, our minds are also poised to fight bad ideas. Andy Norman, director of the Humanism Initiative at Carnegie Mellon University, joins host Krys Boyd to discuss the ways conspiracy theories can corrupt sound ...
teleskiguy
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 1,195 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210801Yes we sure are. Just one more post hole to dig in the next project and that's it. Saturday we built our second bird feeder.This is entirely our own design and way less heavy and bulky than the original design ...
Dangerman
2 weeks, 2 days ago
Views: 892 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 •
NASA Finds Cause of Florida Mangrove Forests Die-Off Mangroves are resilient trees tolerant of salt water and high wind and wave energy, which is why they can typically withstand hurricanes in tropical and subtropical environments. In 2017, NASA scientists noticed mangrove forest die-off in southern Florida after ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 5 days ago
Views: 1,206 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 4 •