John Mayer: “Wild Blue”

YouTube

Incredibly tasteful, super-clean guitar work here. Reminiscent of Mark Knopfler.

“Wild Blue” from John Mayer’s album ‘Sob Rock’ out now: johnmayer.lnk.to

Listen to ‘Sob Rock’

Amazon Music: johnmayer.lnk.to

Apple Music: johnmayer.lnk.to

iTunes: johnmayer.lnk.to

Pandora: johnmayer.lnk.to

Soundcloud: johnmayer.lnk.to

Spotify: johnmayer.lnk.to

YouTube Music: johnmayer.lnk.to

Follow John Mayer:

johnmayer.com

facebook.com

@johnmayer

instagram.com

jhnmyr.tumblr.com

snapchat.com

tiktok.com

sobrock.net

Lyrics

Never seen the sun before

Lying on the ocean floor

I’m walking through the wilderness

And living off the loneliness



Wild blue deeper than I ever knew

Wild blue on a bed of grey

Oh baby what a wild blue

I found myself when I lost you



All the tears I mean to cry

Dance across the evening sky

And in my sorrow I can see

That missing you belongs to me



Wild blue deeper than I ever knew

Wild blue on a bed of grey

Oh baby what a wild blue

I found myself when I lost you



Wild blue deeper than I ever knew

It’s a wild blue since you went away

Oh baby what a wild blue

I found myself when I lost you



And you’ll never know

The unlikely beauty in letting you go



#JohnMayer #SobRock #WildBlue

vevo.ly