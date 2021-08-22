John Mayer: “Wild Blue”
Incredibly tasteful, super-clean guitar work here. Reminiscent of Mark Knopfler.
“Wild Blue” from John Mayer’s album ‘Sob Rock’ out now: johnmayer.lnk.to
Listen to ‘Sob Rock’
Lyrics
Never seen the sun before
Lying on the ocean floor
I’m walking through the wilderness
And living off the loneliness
Wild blue deeper than I ever knew
Wild blue on a bed of grey
Oh baby what a wild blue
I found myself when I lost you
All the tears I mean to cry
Dance across the evening sky
And in my sorrow I can see
That missing you belongs to me
Wild blue deeper than I ever knew
Wild blue on a bed of grey
Oh baby what a wild blue
I found myself when I lost you
Wild blue deeper than I ever knew
It’s a wild blue since you went away
Oh baby what a wild blue
I found myself when I lost you
And you’ll never know
The unlikely beauty in letting you go
