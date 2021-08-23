Crowded House: A New Performance of “Don’t Dream It’s Over” on the Late Show
This is among the songs I love most of all.
Founding member Neil Finn has revived and rebuilt his seminal band Crowded House, which now includes his sons Liam and Elroy Finn. We’re honored to host them for this performance of their classic tune “Don’t Dream It’s Over.” Their new album “Dreamers Are Waiting” is out now, stick around to see them perform a song from the album on tonight’s Late Show! #Colbert #Music #CrowdedHouse