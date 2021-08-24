 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Porn Star in My Car

158
Politics • Views: 1,832

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Porn Star In My Car — [Explicit Content] Buzz’s encounter with a porn star. What the cable news media is getting wrong about Afghanistan. Taliban sets an August 31 deadline. Biden’s poll numbers are dipping…for now.Taliban blocks the road to the Kabul airport. U.S. military has evacuated 58,000 people since August 14. Rachel Maddow will stay at MSNBC. The FDA hammers the de-wormer morons. The latest from the Florida wave. Alex Jones turns on Trump. CNN confirms all Fox News staffers are vaccinated. With Buzz Burbank. And Summer music by WALLIS and Richard Turgeon. And more!

