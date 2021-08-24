Joey Alexander: “When You Wish Upon a Star”

YouTube

Joey Alexander - Piano

Larry Grenadier - Upright Bass

Directed and Edited by Yasunari Rowan

Recorded, Mixed, Mastered by Christopher Allen

SEAR SOUND

Leigh Harline (music) and Ned Washington (lyrics)

When you wish upon a star

Makes no difference who you are

Anything your heart desires

Will come to you

If your heart is in your dream

No request is too extreme

When you wish upon a star

As dreamers do

Fate is kind

She brings to those who love

The sweet fulfillment of

Their secret longing

Like a bolt out of the blue

Fate steps in and sees you through

When you wish upon a star

Your dreams come true

