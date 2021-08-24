Joey Alexander: “When You Wish Upon a Star”
Joey Alexander - Piano
Larry Grenadier - Upright Bass
Directed and Edited by Yasunari Rowan
Recorded, Mixed, Mastered by Christopher Allen
SEAR SOUND
Leigh Harline (music) and Ned Washington (lyrics)
When you wish upon a star
Makes no difference who you are
Anything your heart desires
Will come to you
If your heart is in your dream
No request is too extreme
When you wish upon a star
As dreamers do
Fate is kind
She brings to those who love
The sweet fulfillment of
Their secret longing
Like a bolt out of the blue
Fate steps in and sees you through
When you wish upon a star
Your dreams come true
