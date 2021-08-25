Strangely Soothing: José González, “Swing”

YouTube

Taken from the upcoming album “Local Valley” (Sept. 17).

▶️ Stream/Download: josegonzalez.lnk.to

► Pre-order album: josegonzalez.lnk.to

🎬 Video Credits:

Directed by Mikel Cee Karlsson

🎼 Song Credits:

Music by José González

Lyrics by José González & Hannele Fernström

● Links

Website: found.ee

iTunes: found.ee

Spotify: found.ee

Facebook: found.ee

Twitter: found.ee

Instagram: found.ee

SoundCloud: found.ee

Mailing list: found.ee

🎤 Lyrics:

Swing your belly baby

Move your body buddy

Swing what nature gave you

Swing & move like you don’t care

Swing to the rhythm inside you

Swing to the waves in the air

Swing your belly baby

Move your body buddy



Swing what your mama gave you

Swing your bum like seaweed

Swing what your papa gave you

Swing your hands like forest leaves



Swing your belly baby

Move your body buddy



Sing to what nature gave you

Sing like the whales in the sea

Sing to the sound that surrounds you

Swing to the beat of the rhythm machine



Swing your belly baby

Move your body buddy

#JoseGonzalez #NewAlbum #MusicVideo