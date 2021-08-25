Strangely Soothing: José González, “Swing”
Taken from the upcoming album “Local Valley” (Sept. 17).
Directed by Mikel Cee Karlsson
Music by José González
Lyrics by José González & Hannele Fernström
🎤 Lyrics:
Swing your belly baby
Move your body buddy
Swing what nature gave you
Swing & move like you don’t care
Swing to the rhythm inside you
Swing to the waves in the air
Swing your belly baby
Move your body buddy
Swing what your mama gave you
Swing your bum like seaweed
Swing what your papa gave you
Swing your hands like forest leaves
Swing your belly baby
Move your body buddy
Sing to what nature gave you
Sing like the whales in the sea
Sing to the sound that surrounds you
Swing to the beat of the rhythm machine
Swing your belly baby
Move your body buddy