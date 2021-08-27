 

A Collection of Right-Wing Radio Hosts Dead of COVID

This list will no doubt grow in the weeks and months ahead
Yes, every death is a tragedy, and Meditation 17 by John Donne, which states “no man is an island” is still as true today as the day it was written.

However.

“As I was, so are you now. As I am now, so shall you be…”

The pattern that is starting to emerge here is at the very least, worthy of closer examination. That is:

  1. Right-wing radio host goes all-in on fanatical Trump support
  2. Said host parrots that COVID-19 is a "hoax"
  3. Problem: why would you need a vaccine for a hoax?
  4. Solution: the vaccine is worse than COVID!
  5. Radio demagogue screeches this idiocy daily to dim-witted listeners
  6. Contracts COVID
  7. Reality of full-body pain & agony of slow strangulation
  8. Repents of being a gullible idiot who led his listeners to death
  9. Radio host dies

Let’s check in on the current body count, shall we?

1. Marc Bernier, was a truly Awful Person.

… and finally, his last & pinned Tweet, comparing getting vaccinated to Nazi Gas Chambers

Current Status:

Bernier was off the air as of Monday, August 2, stricken with Covid-19 at home. Sean Hannity’s syndicated show was airing in his place. On Saturday, August 8th, Bernier was hospitalized, according to the WNDB station manager, who described Bernier as “anti-vaccine.” And that appears to be the last word on his status:

Dick Farrel, right-wing screamer & Newsmax host:

Went all-in for Trump:

Drank the Kool-Aid

Current Status:

Phil Valentine was a performatively awful person:

Mocked the vaccine:

And then:

Mr. Valentine scoffed at the need for vaccines, writing on his blog that his chances of dying from the virus, should he become infected, were “way less than one percent.”

He announced his Covid-19 diagnosis on July 11 and pledged to return to his show within a day or two.

“Unfortunately for the haters out there, it looks like I’m going to make it,” he wrote. “Interesting experience. I’ll have to fill you in when I come back on the air. I’m hoping that will be tomorrow, but I may take a day off just as a precaution.”

Less than two weeks later, his radio station, 99.7 WTN, announced that the Nashville host was hospitalized “in very serious condition, suffering from Covid pneumonia.” The statement said Mr. Valentine had had a change of heart and urged others to get a vaccine.

Current status:

