A Collection of Right-Wing Radio Hosts Dead of COVID

This list will no doubt grow in the weeks and months ahead

Yes, every death is a tragedy, and Meditation 17 by John Donne, which states “no man is an island” is still as true today as the day it was written.

However.

“As I was, so are you now. As I am now, so shall you be…”

The pattern that is starting to emerge here is at the very least, worthy of closer examination. That is:

Right-wing radio host goes all-in on fanatical Trump support Said host parrots that COVID-19 is a "hoax" Problem: why would you need a vaccine for a hoax? Solution: the vaccine is worse than COVID! Radio demagogue screeches this idiocy daily to dim-witted listeners Contracts COVID Reality of full-body pain & agony of slow strangulation Repents of being a gullible idiot who led his listeners to death Radio host dies

Let’s check in on the current body count, shall we?

1. Marc Bernier, was a truly Awful Person.

Bombshell lawsuit charges vaccine deaths being concealed https://t.co/TcH4ip2Bip — Marc Bernier (@MarcBernierShow) July 20, 2021

This woman has the political life expectancy of milk. Biden press secretary tweets gay slur at Lindsey Graham https://t.co/Xuw6Rs0K3l — Marc Bernier (@MarcBernierShow) February 3, 2021

Vote Switching: SMOKING GUN on Georgia Election Fraud https://t.co/PmmJAxVoye — Marc Bernier (@MarcBernierShow) January 3, 2021

… and finally, his last & pinned Tweet, comparing getting vaccinated to Nazi Gas Chambers

Should say, “Now the US Government is acting like Nazi’s. Get the shot!” https://t.co/8WLpXVxGRm — Marc Bernier (@MarcBernierShow) July 30, 2021

Current Status:

Bernier was off the air as of Monday, August 2, stricken with Covid-19 at home. Sean Hannity’s syndicated show was airing in his place. On Saturday, August 8th, Bernier was hospitalized, according to the WNDB station manager, who described Bernier as “anti-vaccine.” And that appears to be the last word on his status:

Dick Farrel, right-wing screamer & Newsmax host:

Went all-in for Trump:

Mr. @realDonaldTrump we are proudly wearing and selling “trump for president” t-shirts would you like one? pic.twitter.com/Vsc9w07ty9 — Dick Farrel (@talkradioking) July 21, 2015

Drank the Kool-Aid

“I am not vaccinated. I am not a sheep.” Weeks before dying from COVID, MAGA radio host Dick Farrel called for Dr. Fauci’s arrest, referred to COVID vaccines as “poison,” and declared, “I know I don’t need it nor ever will.”https://t.co/gLcc9ugDUX pic.twitter.com/5FU6aXYmbf — P A T • L E E (@pat_lee) August 7, 2021

Current Status:

Dick Farrel, a former right-wing radio host in Florida and anchor on Newsmax TV, has died due to complications from Covid-19, NBC News affiliate WPTV says. https://t.co/6UVvwlZxPS — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 8, 2021

Phil Valentine was a performatively awful person:



Just FYI, if they find enough voter fraud in MI and WI and the recount in GA goes Trump’s way, this thing is over, and Biden is the loser. And he doesn’t even need PA. Yes, it’s a long shot, but let’s just let the process play out. — Phil Valentine (@ValentineShow) November 11, 2020

Over 66,000 people voted in GA who were not legally old enough to vote. Biden won by less than 13,000. You do the math. I’ve been waiting for proof and this is just part of it. Thousands of dead people and thousands of felons voted. There’s no way the election can be certified. — Phil Valentine (@ValentineShow) December 4, 2020

Six states have now joined the actual lawsuit with Texas, in addition to all the states filing amicus briefs. SCOTUS has no choice but to invalidate the results in the 4 states named by Texas. See why here:https://t.co/goNOrB0VyE — Phil Valentine (@ValentineShow) December 10, 2020

This is U.S. government study that shows that masks not only don’t work, they are detrimental to your health. Wonder why this hasn’t been all over the news and touted by Fauci.https://t.co/MLi8W7hDFI — Phil Valentine (@ValentineShow) April 20, 2021

Mocked the vaccine:

New song parody out from Phil Valentine & The Heartthrobs. Vaxman (to Taxman by the Beatles). Another instant classic!https://t.co/2W9ta7XBIB — Phil Valentine (@ValentineShow) June 21, 2021

Ah, but I’m sure their vaccine is perfectly safe. Don’t worry about it.https://t.co/mNC7Sj4XpV — Phil Valentine (@ValentineShow) July 15, 2021

And then:

Mr. Valentine scoffed at the need for vaccines, writing on his blog that his chances of dying from the virus, should he become infected, were “way less than one percent.” He announced his Covid-19 diagnosis on July 11 and pledged to return to his show within a day or two. “Unfortunately for the haters out there, it looks like I’m going to make it,” he wrote. “Interesting experience. I’ll have to fill you in when I come back on the air. I’m hoping that will be tomorrow, but I may take a day off just as a precaution.” Less than two weeks later, his radio station, 99.7 WTN, announced that the Nashville host was hospitalized “in very serious condition, suffering from Covid pneumonia.” The statement said Mr. Valentine had had a change of heart and urged others to get a vaccine.

Current status: