 

Intense Pop Noir: Yebba, “Boomerang”

YouTube

Yebba // Boomerang // Out Now: smarturl.it
Dawn // The Debut Album from Yebba // Available 9.10.21
Pre-Save/Add // smarturl.it

Animation by BABEKÜHL babekuhl.com
Creative Team (@babekuhl): Billy Ryan, Eva Li, Patrick Santamaria

Watch “Louie Bag” ft. Smino:
Official Video // smarturl.it
Lyric Video // smarturl.it

Watch “October Sky”:
Live // smarturl.it
Lyric Video // smarturl.it

Subscribe to Yebba’s channel: smarturl.it

Follow Yebba:
@yebbasmith
instagram.com
facebook.com
tiktok.com
yebbasmith.com
____

“Boomerang”

If I shoot him in the stomach
Then he’s hurting on my dime
And if I shoot him in the head, then he’s dead and he’s livin’ on my mind
My reflection in the mirror
Her perfection in his eyes
I’m a danger to myself
I run from twelve
And take my rage across the county line

But I won’t let this go
Not my tomorrow
Don’t forget your pride, it’s laying in her bed of sorrow

What you done to me
I swear to you it’s gonna come back like a boomerang
Wooooo
Wooooo
Woooooooooo

You knew my daddy didn’t like you
From the moment you two met
He knew too well, you would drag me through Hell
And never come back for the baby we’d regret
Oh

But I won’t let this go
Not my tomorrow
Don’t forget your pride
It’s laying in her bed of sorrow

Watcha done to me
I swear to you it’s gonna come back like a boomerang
Woooooo
Wooooo
Woooooooooo

Watcha done to me
I swear to you it’s gonna come back like a boomerang
And knock you to your knees
I swear to you it’s gonna come back like a boomerang

#yebba #boomerang #dawn

vevo.ly

