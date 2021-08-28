Intense Pop Noir: Yebba, “Boomerang”
Animation by BABEKÜHL babekuhl.com
Creative Team (@babekuhl): Billy Ryan, Eva Li, Patrick Santamaria
“Boomerang”
If I shoot him in the stomach
Then he’s hurting on my dime
And if I shoot him in the head, then he’s dead and he’s livin’ on my mind
My reflection in the mirror
Her perfection in his eyes
I’m a danger to myself
I run from twelve
And take my rage across the county line
But I won’t let this go
Not my tomorrow
Don’t forget your pride, it’s laying in her bed of sorrow
What you done to me
I swear to you it’s gonna come back like a boomerang
Wooooo
Wooooo
Woooooooooo
You knew my daddy didn’t like you
From the moment you two met
He knew too well, you would drag me through Hell
And never come back for the baby we’d regret
Oh
But I won’t let this go
Not my tomorrow
Don’t forget your pride
It’s laying in her bed of sorrow
Watcha done to me
I swear to you it’s gonna come back like a boomerang
Woooooo
Wooooo
Woooooooooo
Watcha done to me
I swear to you it’s gonna come back like a boomerang
And knock you to your knees
I swear to you it’s gonna come back like a boomerang