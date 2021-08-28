Intense Pop Noir: Yebba, “Boomerang”

YouTube

Yebba // Boomerang // Out Now: smarturl.it

Dawn // The Debut Album from Yebba // Available 9.10.21

Pre-Save/Add // smarturl.it

Animation by BABEKÜHL babekuhl.com

Creative Team (@babekuhl): Billy Ryan, Eva Li, Patrick Santamaria

Watch “Louie Bag” ft. Smino:

Official Video // smarturl.it

Lyric Video // smarturl.it

Watch “October Sky”:

Live // smarturl.it

Lyric Video // smarturl.it

Subscribe to Yebba’s channel: smarturl.it

Follow Yebba:

@yebbasmith

instagram.com

facebook.com

tiktok.com

yebbasmith.com

____

“Boomerang”

If I shoot him in the stomach

Then he’s hurting on my dime

And if I shoot him in the head, then he’s dead and he’s livin’ on my mind

My reflection in the mirror

Her perfection in his eyes

I’m a danger to myself

I run from twelve

And take my rage across the county line



But I won’t let this go

Not my tomorrow

Don’t forget your pride, it’s laying in her bed of sorrow



What you done to me

I swear to you it’s gonna come back like a boomerang

Wooooo

Wooooo

Woooooooooo



You knew my daddy didn’t like you

From the moment you two met

He knew too well, you would drag me through Hell

And never come back for the baby we’d regret

Oh



But I won’t let this go

Not my tomorrow

Don’t forget your pride

It’s laying in her bed of sorrow



Watcha done to me

I swear to you it’s gonna come back like a boomerang

Woooooo

Wooooo

Woooooooooo



Watcha done to me

I swear to you it’s gonna come back like a boomerang

And knock you to your knees

I swear to you it’s gonna come back like a boomerang

#yebba #boomerang #dawn

vevo.ly