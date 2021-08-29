Tommy Emmanuel & Richard Smith: “Twitchy”

YouTube

You know me; I see a Tommy Emmanuel video, I post the Tommy Emmanuel video. Because I know it’s going to be great.

“Twitchy” was originally written by Jerry Reed. This song was recorded and filmed at TuneSmith Studio outside of Nashville, TN in the spring of 2021. It’s on Tommy Emmanuel’s EP ‘Accomplice Series Vol. 2 featuring Richard Smith,’ and it features both Tommy Emmanuel and Richard Smith on guitar. Stream “Twitchy” here: tommyemmanuel.lnk.to.

The video was filmed directed by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard for Neighborhoods Apart.

Follow Richard Smith here:

richardsmithmusic.com

Follow Tommy Emmanuel:

[Official Website] tommyemmanuel.com

[Subscribe] goo.gl

[Spotify] open.spotify.com

[Facebook] facebook.com

[Instagram] instagram.com

[Twitter] @tommyemmanuel

[Fan Club] tommyemmanuel.com