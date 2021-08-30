A Picture of the End of a War
The US war in Afghanistan is officially finished tonight. US Central Command tweeted the photo above, of the last US soldier boarding a plane to leave Kabul, and while it’s undeniably unsettling, it also somehow seems fitting.
The last American Soldier leaves AfghanistanMajor General Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, @18airbornecorps, boards a C-17 cargo plane at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/qi5RqQfZQL
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 31, 2021