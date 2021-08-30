 

A Picture of the End of a War

132
US News • Views: 1,389

The US war in Afghanistan is officially finished tonight. US Central Command tweeted the photo above, of the last US soldier boarding a plane to leave Kabul, and while it’s undeniably unsettling, it also somehow seems fitting.

