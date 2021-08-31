Some More News: Who to “Blame” for Afghanistan
I’m beginning to think Cody Johnston is secretly (or not so secretly) trying to reverse the damage the Internet has done to everyone’s ability to pay attention for more than a few minutes (or seconds, in extreme cases) with these lengthy explorations of complex subjects.
If you stick with it, you’ll almost certainly learn something, though. So take your medicine, it’s good for you. And it’s pretty funny too.
Hi. Today we discuss forever war, and explore what it is good for.
support.womenforwomen.org
womenforafghanwomen.org
refugeerights.org
mediasupport.org
secure2.convio.net
Executive Producer Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll). Written by David C. Bell. Directed and edited by Will Gordh (@will_gordh). Graphics by F. Clint DeNisco.
Chapters
00:00 - Intro
1:52 - Afghanistan: Where To Begin?
10:15 - Afghanistan: Who Do We Blame?
29:14 - Afghanistan: Let’s Blame George W. Bush.
36:58 - Afghanistan: Why did we stay?
46:18 - Afghanistan: Who Isn’t To Blame?
Source List: docs.google.com