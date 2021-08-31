 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Phil McCracken

153
Politics • Views: 2,024

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Phil McCracken — [Explicit Language] Teens prank a Virginia school board meeting. Buzz was first with the “neigh” jokes. The COVID infection rate nears January levels. Ohio judge forces doctor to administer horse de-wormer to a patient. Hoax alert with Milo Yiannopoulos. Louie Gohmert pushing Ivermectin. More anti-mask, anti-vax Red Hats die of COVID. Supreme Court ends Biden’s eviction moratorium. Hurricane Ida. The War in Afghanistan is over, but the concern trolling and condemnations of Biden continue. A fact check on the disinformation about equipment left behind. With Buzz Burbank, Summer Music by Our New Autumn and Trysette with 3Mind Blight, and more!

