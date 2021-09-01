Texas Bans Abortion as the Supreme Court Does Nothing
This is one of the biggest reasons why many of us had such a sinking feeling when Donald Trump was elected, at a time when he would probably be able to install at least one Supreme Court justice. It turned out that he installed three.
Donald Trump installed three Supreme Court justices. Let that sink in.
And now the right wing Supreme Court is doing what they were groomed to do — tear down the Roe v. Wade decision. Starting with refusing to stop an absolutely insane Texas law that actually places a bounty on people who provide abortions: Texas Abortion Ban: What It Means and What Happens Next.
With the U.S. Supreme Court mum, a new law went into effect in Texas that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. That’s well before many women even know they are pregnant.
The law allows private citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone else who helps a woman obtain an abortion — including those who give a woman a ride to a clinic or provide financial assistance to obtain an abortion. Private citizens who bring these suits don’t need to show any connection to those they are suing.
The law makes no exceptions for cases involving rape or incest.