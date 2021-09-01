Texas Bans Abortion as the Supreme Court Does Nothing

This is one of the biggest reasons why many of us had such a sinking feeling when Donald Trump was elected, at a time when he would probably be able to install at least one Supreme Court justice. It turned out that he installed three.

Donald Trump installed three Supreme Court justices. Let that sink in.

And now the right wing Supreme Court is doing what they were groomed to do — tear down the Roe v. Wade decision. Starting with refusing to stop an absolutely insane Texas law that actually places a bounty on people who provide abortions: Texas Abortion Ban: What It Means and What Happens Next.