Acoustic Beauty: Read/McQueen, “Send Off” (Live Performance Video)

YouTube

Read/McQueen - Send Off (Live Performance Video)

From the album ‘Read/McQueen’ (GroundUP, 2021)

Stream/Buy: orcd.co

Chris McQueen - “Send Off” is the last song we wrote in the batch of songs that became our self-titled GroundUP debut. Rather than starting slowly and building, we thought it could be cool to have a song that just kicks right in at full speed. Of course then there’s the question of where you go from there… after trying a lot of different approaches we found a sort of (for lack of a better word) “Americana” tune that felt like a natural extension of the flashy intro. Live shows are still a little weird right now, but we were really happy to be able to do this in-person + livestream gig at the East Austin Piano Shop. A big thank you to Collin Shook for the high quality video and audio production!

Recorded and filmed by Collin Shook at the East Austin Piano Shop in Austin, TX, August 17, 2021

Follow Read/McQueen

Facebook: facebook.com

Instagram: instagram.com

Website: readmcqueen.com

Follow GroundUP Music

Facebook: facebook.com

Twitter: @groundupmusicny

Instagram: instagram.com

Website: groundupmusic.net

#ReadMcQueen #GroundUPMusic