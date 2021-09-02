 

Another Fantastic Jam: Dirty Loops & Cory Wong, “Thriller”

Let’s kick off the day with another killer track from Cory Wong and Dirty Loops, shall we?

Written by Rod Temperton
Arranged by Dirty Loops, Cory Wong & Michael Nelson
Drums by Aron Mellergård
Bass by Henrik Linder
Vocal/Keys by Jonah Nilsson
Guitar by Cory Wong
Additional Horns by Steve Strand, Jon Lampley, Kenni Holmen, Grace Kelly & Michael Nelson
Additional Percussion by Andreas Ekstedt

Mixed/Mastered by Simon Petrén
Filmed by Miki Anagrius, Brad Matala, Michael Bowden & Joe Alaspa

Management:
Dirty Loops
Quincy Jones Productions
Adam Fell / Armando Abate
info@quincyjones.com

Cory Wong
11E1even Group
Dan Rucinski & Ben Baruch
Dan@11e1evengroup.com / Ben@11e1evengroup.com

Booking Agent:
Dirty Loops
Artist Group International
Michael Arfin
mike.arfin@artistgrp.com

Cory Wong
Arrival Artists
Ethan Berlin
Ethan@arrivalartists.com

