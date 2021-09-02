The Bob Cesca Podcast: Anthrax and Dog Sh*t
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Anthrax And Dog Sh*t — [Explicit Content] The flooding in New York City. The Texas abortion ban. How will bounty hunters know someone’s had an abortion? Real life HIPAA violations. The Supreme Court and the consequences of third party votes. Let’s prank the Texas pro-life whistleblower website. Elie Mystal’s idea for retaining privacy, and creative solutions to issues. The Texas voting law passed. Kevin McCarthy’s obstruction of justice. Joe Rogan has COVID and took Ivermectin because bro-science. With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson. And music by Dave Molter and Chris Matthews, and more!